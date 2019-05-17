The Twins called up Luis Arraez, a two-time minor league batting champion, from Class AAA Rochester on Friday and put designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the 10-day injured list because of a sore left wrist.

Arraez, a 22-year-old infielder, played in only three games for Rochester (5-for-14) after spending most of this season with Pensacola of the Southern League, where he hit .344 in 160 at-bats with no home runs, six doubles and a triple.

The lefthanded hitting Venezuelan is already on the team's 40-man roster and impressed the Twins during spring training in Fort Myers, although he hit only .167.

Rochester infielder Nick Gordon, the Twins' first-round pick in 2014, was placed on the injured list Wednesday because of a left adductor strain and Arraez was promoted from the Blue Wahoos. Now he gets his first shot at the big leagues.

Cruz's move to the IL is retroactive to Tuesday. He missed the past five games after aggravating a left wrist injury Saturday. An MRI showed no serious damage, and Cruz starting swinging a bat again on Wednesday.

"We've got a lot of games to go," he said Sunday. "You don't want to be dealing with it for a long time."

Luis Arraez

Signed as a free agent in the offseason, Cruz is batting .270 with seven homers and 22 RBI.

Arraez was 16 when he got a $40,000 signing bonus for the Twins in 2013. He moved quickly through the team's system, hitting Class AA Chattanooga last year shortly after his 21st birthday. He never hit below .309 in a single season before last season, when he batted .298 for the Lookouts.

Combined, he hit .310 with three home runs last season at Class A Fort Myers and Chattanooga. His development slowed in 2017, when he played only three games before tearing the ACL in his right knee, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

The 5-10 Arraez, whose crouch in the batter's box squeezes his strike zone, has nearly as many walks as strikeouts in his career, and his on-base percentage has never dipped below .345.

He was placed on the 40-man roster late last year to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, which was a mild surprise to most observers, and now has made the majors before fellow Twins infield prospect Nick Gordon.

It's all a little hard to imagine for a kid who learned how to hit when his father strung a baseball from the ceiling when he was just three years old.

"He said, 'Are you hitting lefthanded or right?'" recalled Arraez at spring training. "I was righthanded, but I wanted to hit lefthanded because [fellow Venezuelan] Endy Chavez, who played with the Mets, batted that way. So I swung and swung and swung that way. I still practice my swing every day."