Neil Young’s legion of Twin Cities fans have had to wait eight years since his last show in town, but they’ll only have to wait two days between his next one and the one after that – and then just one more day for a third.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, 73, is set to play a special three-night stand at three different historic theaters in Minneapolis from Jan. 26-29, all solo-acoustic shows. He’s starting off in the smallest of the venues on Jan. 26, the 1,000-person Pantages Theatre, and then moving up in size to the Orpheum on Jan. 28 and then the State on Jan. 29.

Tickets to all three gigs went on sale right away Wednesday to Neil Young Archive members, which requires a $20 annual fee but includes access to tons of rare recordings. Seats are priced at $300, $150 and $50 and will only be available via will call (to combat scalpers). The public on-sale date has not yet been confirmed but could be as early as Friday through Ticketmaster.

Young has done similar multi-night solo stands in cities such as Boston and Detroit over the past year. His set lists at the shows varied from night to night and dug deep into his discography, but favorites such as “Heart of Gold,” “Ohio,” “The Needle & the Damage Done” and “Long May You Run” were usually peppered in.

Of course, the former Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young member had a lot of other things going on in 2018. He married actress Daryl Hannah in August, for one. Less of a surprise, he also raised some ire from the President of the United States via Twitter.

Young spent much of his youth living due north of Minnesota in Winnipeg, and he played some of his earliest rock gigs along Lake Superior in Thunder Bay. So gigging here in January isn't as daunting to him as it is his current neighbors in Los Angeles. He continues to steadfastly support independent farmers in Minnesota and all across America each year as one of Willie Nelson's co-organizers and co-headliners for the Farm Aid concerts, held for the 33rd straight year in September.