Color my world

“Rothko: Pictures Must Be Miraculous” takes an unvarnished look at the late expressionist Mark Rothko with help from family members, museum curators, fellow artists and Alfred Molina, who played the artist in the Broadway hit “Rothko.” The “American Masters” documentary may not convince you that his color blocks constitute great art, but you’ll definitely believe that the man was a genuine piece of work.

10 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

Old friends

There’s a lot of smart inside jokes in the second season of “The Kominsky Method,” including a cameo from Kathleen Turner, who bickers so naturally with the sitcom’s star Michael Douglas that you’ll think “The War of the Roses” never ended. But the real draw continues to be the dialogue between Douglas and Alan Arkin, whose character is even saltier in these new episodes, despite the fact that Jane Seymour is playing his girlfriend. The Oscar winners discuss their chemistry in Sunday’s Variety section.

Now streaming on Netflix

Game changers

Dora the Explorer should spend her next recess break watching “Women of Impact: Changing the World,” a documentary dedicated to inspiring young girls to think big. Julianna Margulies narrates this tribute to pioneers like ocean explorer Sylvia Earle and photographer Ami Vitale, who had much more on their agendas than being good wives.

9 p.m. Saturday, National Geographic

Fletch lives

Kathryn Hahn has been knocking on the door of big-time fame so long that her knuckles must be bleeding. “Mrs. Fletcher” might finally get her in. In this smart, unpredictable comedy, the “Transparent” veteran plays a recent empty nester who doesn’t quite realize she raised a jerk. Watching her adjust to her new freedom is a squeamish delight.

9:30 p.m. Sunday, HBO

Neal Justin