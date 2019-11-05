Ready for their close-ups

Camera operators rarely get much fanfare. “Image Makers: The Adventures of America’s Pioneer Cinematographers” attempts to give these artists their due in this rather scholarly but often illuminating documentary. The emphasis is on the early days of moviemaking with tributes to Charlie Chaplin’s collaborator, Rollie Totheroh, and Billy Bitzer, who deserves a lot of credit for the groundbreaking “Intolerance.” It’d be great to see a sequel that focuses on modern-day masters.

7 p.m. TCM

Tracks of their tears

“The Apollo” reminds viewers that the Harlem venue has been instrumental in showcasing American culture over the decades, but the documentary isn’t just a song-and-dance routine. In between footage of James Brown and Aretha Franklin tearing up the stage, the filmmakers take time to remind viewers of the role the theater has played in the civil rights movement. Paul McCartney, Leslie Uggams and Smokey Robinson are among the stars strolling down memory lane.

8 p.m. HBO

Rollie Totheroh, cameraman for Charlie Chaplin for 38 years

Moneyball

Alex Rodriguez proves he can be just as formidable behind the desk as he is at the plate in “Back in the Game,” a new series in which the baseball star advises fellow celebrities who have made major financial errors. The “clients” in this four-episode series include Evander Holyfield, former “Baywatch” regular Nicole Eggert and onetime “American Idol” host Brian Dunkleman.

9 p.m. CNBC

Neal Justin