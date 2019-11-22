Curb your expectations

If Cheryl Hines could put up with Larry David on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," she can certainly handle advising her troubled teenage daughter (Olivia Holt) in "Turkey Drop," Freeform's first Thanksgiving-related film. Those hoping for more "Curb" episodes will have to wait until sometime next year.

8 p.m. Saturday, Freeform

Gym class

Lil Rel Howery has received mainstream attention by providing comic relief in "Get Out" and headlining the short-lived sitcom "Rel." But "Live in Crenshaw," his first HBO stand-up special, is aimed squarely at the African-American community with references to gospel numbers, the late Nipsey Hussle and a black family's brawl at Disneyland that went viral this past summer. Viewers unfamiliar with the source material will still get a kick out of Howery's high-energy, sweat-pouring performance, recorded in a South L.A. high school gym that doesn't appear to have air conditioning.

9 p.m. Saturday, HBO

Don't be stupid

Shania Twain will run through a medley of her greatest hits during the "2019 American Music Awards." Taylor Swift, who is being honored as artist of the decade, will most likely offer up a retrospective of her own — but it's not a given. Earlier this week, she was still battling with her former record label over whether she had the right to perform songs of her choosing. Chances are that by the time cameras roll, everyone will have calmed down.

7 p.m. Sunday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Neal Justin