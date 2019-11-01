Made in Japan

"Queer Eye: We're in Japan" offers the cast a chance to soak in the sights of Tokyo. But the Fab Five are too busy proving that our Asian friends suffer just as much from low self-esteem as Americans to hang at the Imperial Palace. For this engaging four-episode arc, the armchair counselors have recruited Kiko Mizuhara, a Japanese-American model who is just as engaging and wonderfully kooky as the regulars. It's only a matter of time before she's hosting her own Netflix show.

Now streaming on Netflix

Pacino's way

Getting something coherent out of an Al Pacino interview can be difficult, but Ellen Burstyn does an award-worthy job of keeping her fellow thespian on Planet Earth when she guest-hosts "Inside the Actors Studio." Pacino manages to make enough sense for movie lovers to learn delicious details about the "Attica!" scene in "Dog Day Afternoon" and the origins of "Hoo-ah!," his catchphrase from "Scent of a Woman."

9 p.m. Sunday, Ovation

True grit

"Dickinson" uses the casting of Hailee Steinfeld, pop music and steamy scenes to introduce poet Emily Dickinson to a younger generation. The gimmick wears thin by the second episode, but some of the poet's most memorable lines may resonate with restless teens long after Steinfeld stops imagining how the writer would have behaved growing up near Dawson's Creek.

Now streaming on Apple TV

Neal Justin