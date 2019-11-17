The write stuff

Robert Redford and James Earl Jones are among the marquee names interviewed for "N. Scott Momaday: Words From a Bear," but their praise is overshadowed by Momaday's own readings from his vast collection of poems and novels, including "House Made of Dawn," which won the 1969 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Despite the Native American writer's on-camera charms, his work has more impact in book form.

8 p.m. TPT, Ch. 2

Ghost towns

It's only a matter of time before Travel Channel rebrands itself as Terror Channel. The network adds to its chill factor with "Hometown Horror," a docuseries making the case that ghosts prefer to haunt small cities. In the premiere in Angola, N.Y., locals apparently have to deal with a long-deceased butcher who prefers to be called the Pigman.

8 p.m. Travel Channel

Match game

The reboot of "Blind Date," the bottom-dweller of dating shows, doubles down on the drinking, overinflated egos and animated gifs, confirming to lonely-heart viewers that they're better off spending Friday night at home. A number of participants appear to be more interested in getting cast in a soft-core porn movie than finding true love. Comedian Nikki Glaser doesn't bother wasting her A-list material in the sideline commentary.

10:30 p.m. Bravo

Neal Justin