As of now, next week’s NCAA Wrestling Championships in Minneapolis will go on as planned amid concerns over the coronavirus crisis, an NCAA official said Tuesday.

“We don’t have any plans to cancel or modify anything at the 2020 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at this time,” Matt Holmes, an NCAA assistant director, said of the event scheduled for March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

This would mark the first time an NFL stadium hosted the event, and organizers had hoped to shatter its attendance records, with 45,000 seats available for all six sessions.

NCAA President Mark Emmert issued a statement addressing the fact that some colleges and conferences have eliminated tournament games or limited who can attend.

“NCAA member schools and conferences make their own decisions regarding regular-season and conference tournament play,” Emmert said. “As we have stated, we will make decisions on our events based on the best, most current public health guidance available. Neither the COVID-19 Advisory Panel … nor the CDC or local health officials have advised against holding sporting events. In the event circumstances change, we will make decisions accordingly.”

That statement came before Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that in that state, “we are asking for no [indoor sporting] events with spectators other than the athletes, parents, and others essential to the game.”

Santa Clara County in California also banned all large gatherings of at least 1,000 people until the end of the month, which could prevent Stanford from hosting games in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

The Ivy League on Tuesday announced it was canceling its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, along with implementing highly restrictive, in-venue spectator limitations for other sports and canceling all out-of-season practices and competitions.

Cornell announced that fans would not be allowed to attend its ECAC men’s hockey quarterfinal series against Princeton this weekend, nor the Big Red’s NCAA women’s hockey tournament quarterfinal game against Mercyhurst on Saturday in Ithaca, N.Y.

On Sunday, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, based in Troy, N.Y., announced the ECAC men’s hockey quarterfinal series between the Engineers and Harvard this weekend will be played without fans in the stands.

College wrestling teams participated in conference tournaments last weekend, events the sport uses to fill the NCAA tournament field. Holmes said he had received no immediate reports of health issues. “They moved forward with their standard plans,” he said of conference tournament officials.

Holmes also said there were no current plans for additional testing of wrestlers in the NCAA tournament. “At this point, there’s no change in what we do. We have standard skin checks that are in our rule book,” he said referring to precautions against skin infections that have been problematic at times in wrestling. “Nothing outside of the normal realm of our standard precautions in terms of wrestling in general and the scope of what it is.

The University of Minnesota is the host school for the NCAA Wrestling Championships, and a spokesman from the university’s athletic department referred questions to the NCAA, which runs the tournament.

The NCAA announced last week it has established an advisory panel of leading medical, public health and epidemiology experts to guide its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Holmes said the NCAA is following the panel’s recommendations.

“The panel is in constant contact and is continuing to work with local, state and federal health authorities as well as the CDC [Center for Disease Control and Prevention],” Holmes said. “Right now, the panel has not recommended any cancellations of anything with our athletic-related events.”

Four major professional sports leagues — the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer — announced Monday that they would close locker room and clubhouse access to all nonessential personnel, including media members.

“If new guidelines come down,” Holmes said, “we’re in a position to adjust as needed.”

Holmes left open the possibility that the NCAA’s plans could change with the circumstances.

“We’ll continue to move forward unless state or local authorities supersede,” he said. “ ... It’s an evolving situation.’’