The streets of Minneapolis were paved with joy and heartbreak on Sunday. And some raindrops too.

Fans of Michigan State and Auburn were looking for ways to get out of town, while Virginia and Texas Tech fans celebrated.

Mike Maasberg, a crestfallen Michigan State fan who is now cheering for Texas Tech, was hanging out in the lobby of Michigan State’s hotel on Nicollet Mall.

“Everything was great except for the game,” said Maasberg of Michigan, who came with his two adult daughters.

In addition to the game, Maasberg said he visited the Guthrie Theater for a reception and took in the sweeping views of the Mississippi River.

Steve Handeland of Michigan was similarly disappointed and leaving town, selling eight tickets to the final game.

Tristan Dieterle, 10, from Michigan's Upper Peninsula, showed his excitement with meeting Michigan State's Sparty as he waited with his aunt, cousin and grandmother for the gates to open before the Final Four Saturday. ] Aaron Lavinsky ¥ aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com Fans lined up outside US Bank Stadium for the Final Four on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minn.

He shifted his plans and will go see the Timberwolves instead of the final.

His friend Bob Roth said he was thrilled to see Michigan State coach Tom Izzo when he walked into the Hyatt’s lobby, “just standing there like a Walmart greeter.”

The teams were back at U.S. Bank Stadium by midday Sunday with scheduled media sessions and closed practices.

Sunday brought early sun for the first time during the Final Four weekend, then gave way to rain and clouds that forced yet the massive outdoor dribbling event indoors.

The event was to encircle the Minneapolis Convention Center but by late morning, organizers had pushed it indoors. There will still be free basketballs, T-shirts and admission to the interactive Fan Fest.

At Fan Fest, Lynn Jones brought her husband and three kids, ranging in age from 6 to 15, from Plymouth for the free events.

She ducked out of Fan Fest to get in line for the kids’ three free basketballs before the dribble.

She’s been hoping Texas Tech or Auburn would go all the way. “I always root for the underdog, the Cinderella story,” Jones said.

Since Final Four activities started on Friday on Nicollet Mall, the convention center and the stadium, the weather’s been gloomy and gray with occasional rain, but fans have remained enthusiastic for NCAA men’s basketball’s biggest weekend.

Attendance for the two games on Saturday was reported at 72,711. Fan were up on their feet and loud for the tough competitive games.