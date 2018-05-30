Fishing — turns out, there’s an app for that. In fact, many apps. One of the best is Navionics, which produces a half-dozen or so apps that can be downloaded on a phone or iPad. These might not be as specifically for “fishing’’ as an app such as Fishbox. But “Boating US and Canada,’’ as one example of a Navionics app, can be critical to have as a source of bottom-contour and hazard information, if only as a backup to a boat’s other electronics. Fishbox, by contrast, like other fishing-specific apps, gives you best fishing times, fishing spots and weather, among other information.
DENNIS ANDERSON
