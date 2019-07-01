Murder charges have been filed against a man long suspected of killing 2-year-old Le’Vonte King Jason Jones in a drive-by shooting on Minneapolis’ North Side in 2016.

Chris Welch, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District court on Monday. Welch is currently serving a federal prison term on unrelated charges. He is scheduled for release in 2033.

LeShae Jones, who has carried on a yearslong campaign on her son’s behalf, said she was “relieved” to hear that Welch was being charged. She said investigators caught a break when Welch reportedly confessed his involvement in the shooting to a cellmate and was also heard discussing the July 15, 2016 episode in a jailhouse phone conversation.

Police officials are expected to announce the charges at an afternoon news conference at department headquarters.

According to police, Le’Vonte and his 15-month-old sister were riding in a van driven by their mother’s boyfriend, Melvonte Peterson, who stopped at a red light at the intersection of Penn and Lowry avenues next to a Chevy Impala being driven by a gang rival.

While it’s unclear who fired first, police say Peterson and the suspect exchanged gunfire, with the other man firing two shots. One of those struck Le’Vonte in the chest and other grazed his sister’s leg. Several of the rounds fired by Peterson struck a nearby hardware store.

Earlier this year, a grand jury was convened to investigate the shooting, after investigators unearth new cellphone evidence placing the suspect near the scene.