A Minneapolis man is charged with killing one man and wounding another Monday in downtown Minneapolis.

James D. Wren, 35, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting Michael Clark, and attempted second-degree murder for wounding another man, who is permanently paralyzed.

The motive for Wren’s alleged actions is unclear; it was not addressed in the criminal complaint.

Jamar Nelson of A Mother’s Love, a violence-prevention group that patrols downtown during the summer months, said earlier this week that Clark was trying to break up a fight when he was shot. Clark and his girlfriend left Augie’s Cabaret and saw someone believed to be Clark’s nephew fighting with another man, Nelson has said.

According to the charges against Wren: Police were called to a parking lot near Augie’s about 2:19 a.m. for a fight. Officers heard multiple gunshots and found the victims lying on the ground. Both were transported to the hospital, where Clark died from a gunshot wound.

The other victim, who has not been publicly identified by authorities, was permanently paralyzed by a bullet that severed his spine.

A tow-truck driver at the scene told police that he saw several people fighting in the parking lot. He also witnessed Wren walking up and allegedly firing several times at the group before fleeing on foot, the charges said.

The shooting occurred between Hennepin Avenue and N. 1st Avenue, behind the Gay 90’s bar and around the corner from the Minneapolis Police Department precinct station on 4th Street.

Police arrested Wren after a short chase.

Surveillance video captured the incident, the charges said. It allegedly showed Wren getting into an altercation with the victims in the parking lot. Wren left the area but returned with a handgun and allegedly shot the victims at close range.

Wren’s criminal record includes a conviction for first-degree assault that prohibited him from possessing a gun.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib