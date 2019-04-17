Heavy rain Wednesday triggered multiple rock and mudslides that forced the Minnesota Department of Transportation to close the southbound lanes of Hwy. 169 between St. Peter and Mankato.

One northbound lane of Hwy. 169 was also closed as debris spilled across the median, said MnDOT spokeswoman Rebecca Arndt.

"This one is a doozy," she said. While crews responded to the first slide, "then there was another and then another."

Motorists were advised to use alternate routes, such as Hwy. 22, as the road remained blocked with mud, rocks and trees just south of St. Peter, Arndt said. The southbound lanes of Hwy. 169 may be closed for several hours, she added.

Heavy rains, as much as 2 inches in an hour, left standing water on Hwy. 169 and ditches are filling up with water from the run off, Arndt said.

"Motorists need to use caution," she said.

Rains also have led to flooded roads in St. Peter, and urban flooding may be possible in other places as thunderstorms rolled across southern Minnesota, the National Weather Service said.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m. for portions of Rice and Dakota counties where more than 2 inches of rain had fallen by noon.

A flood warning means flooding was imminent or occurring, a statement from the weather service said.

The warning also was in effect for northwestern Goodhue and southeastern Washington counties and includes the cities of Rosemount, Cottage Grove, Hastings, Farmington, Cannon Falls, Dundas, Faribault and Morristown.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to move to higher ground. Residents living near rivers, creeks and streams should take immediate action to protect life and property, the weather service said.

Thunderstorms capable of producing dime-size hail and torrential rail are expected to develop over southern Minnesota and move north into the metro area and central Minnesota throughout the afternoon. Rainfall totals of 2 inches or more are possible in an area from Redwood Falls to the Twin Cities to Ladysmith, Wis., the weather service said.