Using a scale of 1,000 points, how would you rank Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport? On average, fliers who participated in J.D. Power's 2018 North American Airport Satisfaction Study gave it a 767.

That makes it, in J.D. Power parlance, "Better than most." MSP ranked eighth of 19 largest airports in the U.S. and Canada. Not bad, except this marks a drop in the ranking. In the 2017 study, MSP came in sixth.

The study measured satisfaction with terminal facilities, airport accessibility, food, beverage and retail options and other consumer factors. It ran from September 2017 to September 2018, a period that saw lots of construction at MSP.

In Terminal 1, fliers encounter walls hiding construction where there had been stores. On airport roadways, lane closings slow traffic.

"We finished renovations of the first 50 shops and restaurants right before Super Bowl and now are in the process of replacing 30 more restaurants," Patrick Hogan wrote in an e-mail. The spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission also noted that in the past two years, MSP finished first among North American airports of comparable size in the highly regarded Airport Service Quality survey.

As for that construction, fliers should brace for more.

MAC is building a 5,000-space parking ramp, opening in 2020. Until December 2019, it will be overhauling food courts in Terminal 1. Ticketing and baggage claim levels at the terminal are also being remodeled; that work is expected to go through 2022. Demolition on the south portion of the terminal has already begun.

On a bright note, the airport's updated website, at mspairport.com, is a beauty, and it includes a link to airport updates (click "MSP Reimagined" at the bottom of the page). And another: The InterContinental airport hotel has opened and so has its luxury spa — because a relaxing massage may be just what travelers need.

