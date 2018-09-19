Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ranks toward the middle of the pack in customer satisfaction among North America’s largest airports, according to an analysis by market researcher J.D. Power.

The breakdown of the U.S. and Canada’s 19 largest airports released Wednesday showed across-the-board improvements in five areas: security check-in; food, beverage and retail; accessibility; terminal facilities; and baggage claim.

MSP ranks eighth, with security check-in, and food and other retail offerings making strong gains over the previous year.

Based on a 1,000-point scale, J.D. Power ranked MSP’s passenger satisfaction measure at 767. Las Vegas McCarran International and Orlando International tied for first at 781. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (775) ranks third and Denver International (771) fourth.

Rounding out the top 10: Dallas-Fort Worth International (770), Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International and Houston George Bush Intercontinental (769 each), and Phoenix Sky Harbor International (765).

At the bottom this time around was Newark Liberty International (701), well behind Chicago O’Hare International and Los Angeles International (735 each).

MSP tied for sixth with North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport the previous year in the J.D. Power ranking. In March, the Airports Council International said its 2017 ranking put MSP at the top for a second straight year among the biggest airports in North America.

Across North America, “airports have been doing a tremendous job managing passenger volume, adding amenities and keeping travelers moving despite some noteworthy challenges, but they will be put to the true test over the next few years,” said Michael Taylor, who analyzes travel for J.D. Power.

Looking ahead, Taylor cautioned that several large airport construction projects in Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago and elsewhere “are reaching phases in which passenger disruption and increased traffic will be incredibly hard to avoid. How well these rapidly expanding airports manage throughout these infrastructure projects will provide valuable insight into what’s in store on a nationwide basis.”