Airports Council International on Monday came out with its list of airports providing the best customer satisfaction, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International is right there on top.

The airport was named No. 1 in North America in the category for airports serving 25 to 40 million passengers a year based on customer surveys compiled by the trade association of the world’s airports.

ACI interviewed more than 600,000 travelers in 84 countries to compile its rankings. The survey asked passengers about 34 performance indicators, including airport access, check-in, security screening, restrooms, stores and restaurants.

Brian Ryks, executive director and CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates Minneapolis-St. Paul International, emphasized the importance of collaboration among the many businesses and organizations at the airport as the key to strong customer service performance.

“It is very gratifying to know our customers recognize the tremendous efforts made each day by so many, and our focus to provide a personal touch in order to exceed travelers’ expectations,” Ryks said in a statement.”

Other U.S. airports receiving 2016 Airport Service Quality Awards included Indianapolis in the 5 to 15 million category, Tampa in the 15 to 25 million category and Dallas-Fort Worth in the over 40 million category.

“These airports have dedicated themselves to delivering a stellar customer experience,” said ACI Director General Angela Gittens.

More than 37.5 million people passed through the terminal at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in 2016.