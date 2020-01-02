Minneapolis has published its restaurant inspections online for all the world to see, becoming the first agency in the state to do so.

Until the city launched the new website — which it formally unveiled on Thursday — Minnesota was the only state where no agencies posted inspections online. The move was a long time in the making: city officials said in 2016 and earlier that food inspections would soon be readily available to the public. Since then, online food inspection reports have become common across the United States.

The city’s website shows the results from inspections of dozens of restaurants, cafeterias, coffee shops and other facilities, with sometimes stomach-turning details on rat infestations, moldy beer taps and other violations. The city assigned each inspection a grade between one and 100, with extra penalties for the most serious violations — such as improper food temperatures and employees not washing hands.

Within hours of being launched, the website was so popular that it overwhelmed the servers and stopped working. City officials said it was rebooted and expected it to come back online soon.

As of early 2019, more than three-quarters of the U.S. population lived in areas where the data are posed, according to Hazel Analytics, a Seattle-based firm that compiles inspection data. The Twin Cities was alone among the country’s 20 largest metro areas in not posting inspection data.

Cindy Weckwerth, Minneapolis’s director of environmental health, said restaurant inspections are among the most commonly requested data from the city. A University of Minnesota-led survey of State Fair visitors from Minneapolis found almost universal agreement that food inspections should be more readily available, Weckwerth said.

“We’ve kind of known there was a general interest,” Weckwerth said. “We were one of the last large cities to have some sort of an online tool.”

