Movies opening Friday

Beautiful Boy (R) Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet are a father and son coping with the boy's drug addiction.

The Guilty (R) A police officer enters a race against time after he answers a call from a kidnapped woman.

Halloween (R) The adult Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers.

The Happy Prince (R) The last tragic days of Oscar Wilde (Rupert Everett).

Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. (Not rated) A portrait of Sri Lankan artist and musician M.I.A.

The Oath (R) In a politically divided America, a man struggles to make it through the Thanksgiving holiday without destroying his family.

What They Had (R) A woman returns home at her brother's urging to deal with her ailing mother. With Hilary Swank and Blythe Danner.