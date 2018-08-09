Wednesday

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) A comedy adapted from the bestseller about a New York woman who goes to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s wealthy family.

Friday

Alpha (PG-13) A family struggles for survival during the Ice Age.

Captive State (PG-13) A decade after being taken over by aliens, a Chicago neighborhood battles back.

Mile 22 (R) In this adventure, Mark Wahlberg plays an agent on a deadly overseas mission.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (not rated) In 1993, a teenage girl is forced into gay conversion therapy.

Never Goin’ Back (R) Everything that can go wrong does go wrong when two teenage waitresses pool their limited funds for a week at the beach.

Skate Kitchen (R) A drama set amid New York City’s skateboarding culture.