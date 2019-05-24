Movies opening Friday
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.
Ma (R) A lonely woman (Octavia Spencer) befriends a group of teenagers, with unsettling results that make them question her intentions.
Meeting Gorbachev (not rated) The life of the last president of the Soviet Union.
Non-Fiction (R) An editor and an author in Paris cope with middle-age crises, the changing industry and their wives.
Rocketman (R) Taron Egerton plays Elton John through his breakthrough years of the 1970s.
The Souvenir (R) A young film student becomes romantically involved with a complicated and untrustworthy man.
