Movies opening Friday

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.

Ma (R) A lonely woman (Octavia Spencer) befriends a group of teenagers, with unsettling results that make them question her intentions.

Meeting Gorbachev (not rated) The life of the last president of the Soviet Union.

Non-Fiction (R) An editor and an author in Paris cope with middle-age crises, the changing industry and their wives.

Rocketman (R) Taron Egerton plays Elton John through his breakthrough years of the 1970s.

The Souvenir (R) A young film student becomes romantically involved with a complicated and untrustworthy man.