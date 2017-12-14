The driver accused of running a stop sign north of the Twin Cities and killed another motorist has a long history of traffic violations that includes driving on a suspended license, many instances of speeding and disregarding a stop sign, according to state court records.

Heidi L. Butau, 44, was identified Thursday as the driver who struck John C. Ploetz, 75, of Harris, Minn., about 5 miles northeast of Cambridge on Sunday.

Butau, of Cambridge, has been convicted in Minnesota eight times for speeding, twice for driving with a suspended license, twice for having expired vehicle tabs and once for running a stop sign and for texting while driving. On the day of the crash, her license was valid, the state Department of Public Safety said Thursday.

Chisago County Sheriff’s Capt. Keith Hoppe said that his office continues to investigate the case, which will be sent to the county attorney’s office for possible charges.

Messages were left Thursday with Butau seeking her comment about the crash at Stark Road and Acacia Trail, which left her with minor injuries.

Ploetz, along with his wife, owned and operated Lofgren Trucking in nearby Rush City for 30 years until 2005. He also was the longtime commander of Harris American Legion Post 139 at the time of his death.