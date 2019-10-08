A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Ham Lake.

The victim, a 67-year-old man from Minneapolis, was southbound on Lexington Avenue about 3:35 p.m. when he was struck by a northbound pickup truck that was attempting a left turn onto Bunker Lake Boulevard, said Lt. Andy Knotz of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful. The victim died at the scene, Knotz said.

The 44-year-old driver of the pickup truck, a man from Ham Lake, was not hurt.

Alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor, Knotz said.

The southbound lanes of Lexington Avenue were closed for several hours Monday. The crash remains under investigation.