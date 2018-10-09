Most games played at first base for the Twins since 2001:

2001 Doug Mientkiewicz 148

2002 Mientkiewicz 143

2003 Mientkiewicz 139

2004 Mientkiewicz 77

 

2005 Justin Morneau 138

2006 Morneau 153

2007 Morneau 143

2008 Morneau 155

2009 Morneau 123

 

2010 Michael Cuddyer 84

 

2011 Morneau 56

2012 Morneau 99

2013 Morneau 112

 

2014 Joe Mauer 100

2015 Mauer 137

2016 Mauer 95

2017 Mauer 125

2018 Mauer 90