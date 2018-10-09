Most games played at first base for the Twins since 2001:
2001 Doug Mientkiewicz 148
2002 Mientkiewicz 143
2003 Mientkiewicz 139
2004 Mientkiewicz 77
2005 Justin Morneau 138
2006 Morneau 153
2007 Morneau 143
2008 Morneau 155
2009 Morneau 123
2010 Michael Cuddyer 84
2011 Morneau 56
2012 Morneau 99
2013 Morneau 112
2014 Joe Mauer 100
2015 Mauer 137
2016 Mauer 95
2017 Mauer 125
2018 Mauer 90
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Prep athletes of the week: Edina attacker battles through re-injury to find scoring success
Cattelin pulled a hamstring during club soccer over the summer and spent six weeks rehabbing it before reinjuring it in Edina's second game of the season.
Sports
St. Louis Park soccer talent a throwback to playing for the fun of it
Trained outside traditional youth soccer, Zinedine Kroeten leads St. Louis Park into playoffs
Minneapolis
Zebra mussels found on sailboat moored in Bde Maka Ska
The discovery in Bde Maka Ska was made on a sailboat as it was being removed for the season.
Twins
No charges for Twins' Miguel Sano in Dominican Republic traffic incident
The police officer reportedly called the accident just that.
Vikings
Saints' Brees becomes NFL all-time yards passing leader
Drew Brees has become the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing — and he did it in style.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.