Minnesota is still struggling to retain teachers, according to a new state Department of Education report revealing an increase in teachers leaving their positions.

The 2017 Teacher Supply and Demand report finds that teachers leaving their jobs have increased 46 percent since 2008. After three years, more than a quarter of teachers leave their jobs and about 15.1 percent leave after the first year, according to the report’s average percentage of teachers leaving.

Charter schools and school districts are also finding it difficult to hire teachers, as are public schools nationwide.

The department reports their findings to the Legislature every two years on the state’s teacher workforce.

As school districts diversify, the state found a slight increase in the number of newly licensed black teachers but a decrease in white teachers in the past three years. The state reported that teachers of color add up to only 4. 3 percent of the state workforce and 7.7 percent of newly licensed teachers.

The state report saw a decrease in the number of white students in schools as well.