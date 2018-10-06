TWIN CITIES MARATHON AND TC 10 MILE

When: Sunday. TC 10 Mile starts at 6:54 a.m. and the marathon at 7:55.

Where: Starts at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, ends at State Capitol in St. Paul.

The field: 9,300 marathoners and 13,000 10-milers.

Marathon: Winners earn $7,500 with a course-record bonus worth $25,000.

Course record: Dominic Ondoro of Kenya ran 2:08:51 last year. The women’s record is 2:26:51 shared by Russians Zinaida Semenova (2001) and Irina Permitina (2004).

Men’s marathon favorites: Elisha Barno of Kenya, four-time Grandma’s champion, has finished second the past three years; Boniface Kongin of Kenya.

Women’s marathon favorites: Jane Kibii of Kenya is the two-time defending champion; 2015 champion Serkalem Abrha of Ethiopia; former Grandma’s record hold Sarah Kiptoo; 2013 runner-up Heather Lieberg of Helena, Mont.

TC 10 mile: USA Track and Field Championship for 2018; winners get $12,500, and a time equalizer bonus of $10,000 goes to the overall winner among men and women.

10-mile defending champions: Shadrack Kipchirchir and Sara Hall.

Website: tcmevents.org