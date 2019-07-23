GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Lewis Thorpe, Twins
In his second big-league appearance, the Australian lefthander held the Yankees to one run over 2⅔ relief innings to maintain a late lead.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Times the Twins have hit at least five home runs in a game; they join the 1977 Red Sox to have done so..
11 Consecutive seasons of at least 20 home runs by Nelson Cruz, the 34th player to do so.
ON DECK
On May 5, Domingo German held the Twins to one run over 6⅔ innings. He meets the Twins again on Tuesday.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
