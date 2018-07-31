GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Matt Magill, Twins
Came on in the eighth inning and got two outs to escape a key jam.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Walkoff victories this season for the Twins, who also have 10 walkoff losses.
7-18 Twins’ record in one-run games.
15 Consecutive games started with a hit for Jorge Polanco, who had a two-out, two-run single in the fifth.
ON DECK
Kyle Gibson, who held the Red Sox to one run over eight innings Thursday, is scheduled to start for the Twins.
Joe Christensen
