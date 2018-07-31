GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Matt Magill, Twins

Came on in the eighth inning and got two outs to escape a key jam.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Walkoff victories this season for the Twins, who also have 10 walkoff losses.

7-18 Twins’ record in one-run games.

15 Consecutive games started with a hit for Jorge Polanco, who had a two-out, two-run single in the fifth.

ON DECK

Kyle Gibson, who held the Red Sox to one run over eight innings Thursday, is scheduled to start for the Twins.

Joe Christensen