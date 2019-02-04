Freezing rain and drizzle that fell over night and continues to fall as the Monday rush hour begins is making for slick conditions on metro area roads and leading to crashes and spin outs.

MnDOT has plows out treating freeways and highways, which are mainly wet, but scattered slippery spots have sent a handful of vehicles skidding into medians and ditches across the metro, including on northbound I-35W at Hennepin Avenue. At 6:30 a.m., the State Patrol was responding 14 incidents, including a two-vehicle crash blocking lanes on westbound Hwy. 212 at Shady Oak Road in Eden Prairie, and an accident on northbound I-35E at Pilot Knob Road in Eagan.

Ice-covered side streets have sent several vehicles sliding into fire hydrants, light poles and stop signs across the metro, according to scanner reports.

Early commuters found Metro Transit Blue Line trains running behind, with the agency concerned about ice build up on overhead lines.

At 6:30 a.m., 30 percent of buses were running an average of 4 minutes lates, the agency said.

The icy conditions were leading to some school delays. Among districts starting two hours late were Elk River, Forest Lake, Glencoe, Hudson, Wis., Lester Prairie, Monticello, St. Cloud, St. Francis, Wayzata, Westonka and White Bear Lake.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Precipitation is expected to end by midmorning as winds pick up and the temperature drops, the National Weather Service said. The mercury will fall from the low 30s Monday morning to 12 degrees by 5 p.m. and close to zero Monday night, the weather service said.

The metro area is in line to pick up 2 to 4 inches of snow on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday, the weather service said.