Gallery: Sen. Jeremy Miller,R-Winona, chief author of the Sunday liquor bill and Majority Leader Paul Gazelka spoke at the beginning of the debate. Leader Gazelka has said publickly that he will not tell members how they should vote.

Gallery: Senator Dan Hall, R-Burnsville, a minister said he is against liquor but would change his vote to Yes because it allows "Freedom" which is more important.

Gallery: Senator David Tomassoni, DFL, Chisolm, spoke against the bill and the effect it would have on small "mom and pop" liquor stores in his district on the Iron Range.

Gallery: Sen. Jeremy Miller,R-Winona, chief author of the Sunday liquor bill is congratulated by other Senators. Sunday Liquor bill passes the Senate 38-28.

Gallery: Sen. Jeremy Miller,R-Winona, chief author of the Sunday liquor bill is congratulated by Senator Dan Hall, R-Burnsville. Sunday Liquor bill passes the Senate 38-28.

The Senate moved Monday to end the ban on Sunday liquor store sales, which means Minnesotans likely will soon be able to walk into a liquor store on a Sunday for the first time since statehood.

The Senate vote by 38-28 Monday followed the lead of the House, which passed the measure last week by an overwhelming margin.

Gov. Mark Dayton has said he will not veto a Sunday sales bill, which means forgetful Minnesotans would no longer have to cross the border to stock up on booze for Vikings games and other Sunday events.

It's not headed to Gov. Mark Dayton's desk yet, however. The Senate bill restricts Sunday liquor sales to a narrower time window than House legislation. The House could agree to a shorter opening period this week, or the measure could go to a conference committee to reconcile the differences.

If given final approval, which seems likely after both chambers voted to remove the ban, liquor stores could open on Sundays starting in July.

The vote marks a sudden reversal from previous years, when attempts to end the Sunday ban were defeated by big margins.

The opposition to Sunday sales from established sectors of the liquor industry was overwhelmed by the forces that changed the legislative dynamic and rolled back one of the state’s last remaining blue laws: Public opinion polls showed big majorities of the public wanted the change; a bevy of new legislators took office, often as baffled by the Sunday law as the public that elected them; beer and other activists exerted grass roots pressure; and, major retail chains provided lobbying muscle from major retail chains.

-- This report includes information from the Associated Press