Minnesota House Republicans proposed $1.35 billion in tax cuts Wednesday, directing money to farmers, Social Security recipients, student loan debtors, business property owners and a host of other groups.

“The folks who haven’t seen the benefit of these surpluses are Minnesotans, the same people who are responsible for those surpluses,” said House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, referring to a state government surplus that currently stands at $1.65 billion.

“So we’re going to invest back into Minnesota families, and we know that’s going to pay dividends in the future. That’s going to grow and create a growing and thriving economy in this state,” Daudt said.

The bill is similar in approach to one that passed the House in 2016 but failed to win the signature of DFL Gov. Mark Dayton, after a drafting error was spotted that his administration said would have cost $100 million and more in the future.

The House GOP plan raises the threshold of Social Security income that is subject to state tax; reduces property taxes for farmers paying school construction bonds; exempts the first $200,000 in property value from the statewide property tax on businesses; gives a tax break to people with school loans; and, helps families with child care costs, among many other provisions. It also eliminates an automatic increase in the cigarette tax.

The bill, authored by House Taxes Chairman Greg Davids, a Republican from Preston, takes a different approach than a Senate GOP plan to reduce the lowest income tax bracket.

Dayton has expressed skepticism about a significant tax cut if it reduces money for his priorities like prekindergarten and heath and human services.

Davids said that his ultimate goal is to get a bill passed and signed.

“68, 34 and one,” he said, referring to the votes needed for a majority in the House and Senate plus Dayton’s signature.

“And I need that one,” he said, referring to Dayton.