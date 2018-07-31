With all eyes pointed at the Twins front office, wondering how many more moves the team will make before Tuesday’s 3 p.m., non-waiver trade deadline, the team still has a season to finish.

The Twins entered Monday riding a three-game losing streak and trailing first-place Cleveland by nine games. But this series at Target Field offered a chance to quickly make up ground.

On a warm night at Target Field, the announced crowd of 26,256 was probably less riveted than it would have been before the Twins traded Eduardo Escobar, Ryan Pressly, Zach Duke and Lance Lynn.

But there were still several entertaining moments, culminating in Mitch Garver’s walkoff double to center to win it 5-4.

With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Miguel Sano walked. With Ehire Adrianza pinch-running, Jake Cave sacrificed him to second with a bunt. Garver then bashed an 0-1 slider off reliever Neil Ramirez to deep left-center, scoring Adrianza.

Twins starter Ervin Santana gave up three home runs in 5⅓ innings, including two to Jose Ramirez, who now has 32 on the season, and one to Yan Gomes. The three home runs each came on a different pitch ­— a 91-mph fastball, an 82-mph changeup and an 81-mph slider.

It was Santana’s second start since returning his right middle finger injury. He lasted five innings in his first start back from the disabled list last week at Toronto.

This time, manager Paul Molitor pulled the righthander after Cleveland had tied the score at 4-4 in the sixth inning. Santana retired Ramirez to start that inning but hit Edwin Encarnacion with a pitch.

The next hitter, Yonder Alonso, lined to center field. Twins outfielder Cave gambled, trying to make a diving catch, and the ball bounced past him for a double, allowing Encarnacion to score from first.

After Santana left, the Twins got scoreless relief outings from Gabriel Moya, Trevor Hildenberger, Taylor Rogers and Matt Magill before Fernando Rodney took over in the ninth and earned a win.

Reed activated

To replace Duke on the roster, the Twins activated Addison Reed from the disabled list after a rehab assignment in Class AAA Rochester.

Reed, who missed 16 games with right triceps tendinitis, walked two batters and struck out one Sunday in his last appearance for Rochester.

“We’ll try to get him some good matchups so we can see where he’s at,” Molitor said of Reed, who is 1-5 with a 4.83 ERA in 41 appearances for the Twins. “I wouldn’t imagine they’d be critical times of the game right way and those type of things. Just trying to get him back going.”

Etc.

• Adalberto Mejia will start Wednesday’s game against Cleveland for the Twins, in place of Lynn.

• Byron Buxton went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts for Rochester on Monday, dropping his average to .215.