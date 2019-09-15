– Kirk Cousins threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter to blunt a Vikings comeback Sunday as the Green Bay Packers held off the Vikings 21-16 at Lambeau Field.

The Vikings rallied from a 21-point deficit, trailed by five, and were in position to take a lead with five minutes remaining in the game. But on a first-and-goal from the Green Bay 8, Cousins scrambled right and threw a pass into a crowd in the right corner of the end zone that was intercepted by Kevin King.

In 2012, the Vikings ran for 240 yards at Lambeau Field — with 210 of them coming from Adrian Peterson — and lost a chance to take a late lead after Christian Ponder threw an end zone interception intended for Kyle Rudolph.

On Sunday, Rudolph could only watch as Cousins lofted a back-foot throw for Stefon Diggs. King cut in front of Diggs and came down with the underthrown ball for an interception that would stand as the Vikings' final missed opportunity on a day full of them.

"There's no justification [for the pass]," Cousins admitted. "There were plays to be made. We kept thinking something was going to break … that was the frustrating part."

The Packers went three-and-out, and the Vikings took over on their own 24, but were forced to punt. The Packers ran the clock down to 14 seconds before punting into the end zone. The Vikings had a last, desperate chance with five seconds left from their own 25 but a hook-and-ladder play failed.

Cousins found Stefon Diggs on a 45-yard scoring pass in the third quarter as the Vikings got within 21-16. Diggs was penalized for taking off his helmet on the field after scoring, and Dan Bailey's 43-yard extra point attempt was blocked.

Cousins was 14-for-32 for 230 yards and had three turnovers.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 34 for 212 yards and had no turnovers. He led the Packers to touchdowns on their first three possessions.

Rodgers hit Jamaal Williams with a 15-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive and, after Bailey missed a 47-yard field goal try, the Packers drove 68 yards and Rodgers connected with Geronimo Allison for a 19-yard score.

Cousins was sacked by Kenny Clark and fumbled the ball away on the Vikings' next possession, and Aaron Jones scored on a 2-yard run for Green Bay to make it 21-0.

Dalvin Cook's 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter got the Vikings on the board, and Bailey kicked a 31-yard field goal before halftime to cut Green Bay's lead to 11. Bailey's kick came after the Vikings had a touchdown pass from Cousins to Diggs overturned because of offensive pass interference by Cook.

Cook rushed for 154 yards on 20 carries.