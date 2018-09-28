"The Wolves" returns this winter at the Southern Theater. /Jungle Theater

"The Wolves" will howl again.

Jungle Theater, which earned rave reviews and turn-away crowds for its extended run of "The Wolves" this spring, will bring the show back, with its original cast and creative team, but with a change of venue. The comedy/drama, a Pulitzer Prize finalist for writer Sarah DeLappe and the fifth-most-produced play of the 2018-19 season, will be at the Southern Theater Jan. 31-Feb. 17.

The title of the play refers to a high school girls' soccer team. Set over the course of the season, the one-act explores the complex dynamics of the team as well as the power of women working together. Under the direction of Sarah Rasmussen, the cast (pictured at a brush-up rehearsal this week) includes Megan Burns, Becca Hart and Isabella Starr LaBlanc. Tickets, which are $37, are available at 612-822-7063 or jungletheater.com