Ridgedale Center is looking to turn part of its vast parking area into a site for three new restaurants.

Plans were submitted to the city on behalf of mall owner Ridgedale Anchor Acquisition and Chicago-based General Growth Properties to build four buildings with nearly 25,000 square feet of restaurant and entertainment space in a section of the mall’s northwest parking lot.

The proposal, which is slated for a vote Monday by the City Council, is the third and final development phase for the mall. The proposed restaurants would include outdoor patios and landscaping.

It’s part of a broader trend sweeping across metro suburbs to convert surface parking lots into new apartments, restaurants or higher density buildings.

In Edina, Southdale Center turned an edge of the mall’s parking area into a luxury apartment building. And in Plymouth, vacant parking lots that surround the former Four Seasons Mall will be converted into an “urban-type village” with two upscale hotels, offices, retail, restaurants, a bank, senior housing and a parking ramp.

Bloomington: Ice rink wins $75,000 in national contest

The Bloomington Ice Garden received the runner-up prize in the national Kraft Hockeyville USA contest, winning $75,000 to be used toward rink improvements.

The Ice Garden was one of 10 finalists out of 1,300 ice arenas selected to compete in the contest. Community members and backers voted online to support their favorite rinks and move them up through the rounds.

The final round of voting, held April 24-25, pitted the Bloomington facility against the Rostraver Ice Garden in Belle Vernon, Pa. For winning the contest, Rostraver Ice Garden will receive $150,000 for rink upgrades and also host a National Hockey League preseason game.

The Bloomington Ice Garden, located near France Avenue S. and W. 98th Street, opened in 1970 and houses three ice rinks. It is the practice arena for the Kennedy and Jefferson boys and girls hockey teams, and the Bloomington Girls club teams.

Miguel Otárola

Cities challenged in May to ‘Step to it’

Across Hennepin County, cities are participating in the annual “Step to it” challenge that started May 1. The challenge, which is open to all residents, requires participants to track their steps.

Besides individual, school and worksite awards, cities also compete for the designation of most active community, most active residents and most actively engaged community.

In 2016, Brooklyn Park, Shorewood and Minnetonka Beach got awards.

The contest ends May 28, and prizes include Minnesota Twins tickets. For more details, go to steptoit.org.

Kelly Smith

St. Louis Park: Students update council on coffee shop plan

A group of St. Louis Park High School students last week presented their plans to create a coffee shop and hangout space before the City Council.

The students asked the council for $25,000 to $30,000 in initial funding to lease a location, with hopes of opening the shop by the 2017-18 school year. An ideal location, they said, would be a building near Lake and Walker streets.

The council took no action last week and will review the plan at an upcoming study session.

Students came up with the idea for the coffee shop, which they’ve dubbed the Nest, in 2015. It would be similar to the Depot Coffee House, a shop and performance space in Hopkins. “We feel that students at St. Louis Park need a safe, inclusive space where we can gather,” one student told the council.

Members of the Nest board have met with Mayor Jake Spano, St. Louis Park police and others. They plan to partner with Muddy Paws Cheesecake, a local bakery. For more information about the project, go to slpnest.org.

Miguel Otárola

Crystal: Six stores penalized for underage liquor sales

Selling alcohol to a teenage decoy has resulted in fines and one temporary liquor license suspension at six Crystal businesses.

City Council members approved penalties at an April 19 meeting for the six businesses that sold booze to the underage decoy. They approved fines ranging from $750 to $1,500, and also suspended for one day the liquor license held by Crystal Wine and Spirits.

It was Crystal Wine and Spirits’ second violation within the past two years, and city leaders cited the repeat offense as the reason for the more severe penalty. Other Crystal businesses with underage alcohol sales during the compliance check included Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle Mexican Grill, El Loro Mexican Restaurant, Liquor Liquidator and MGM Liquor Warehouse.

Police uncovered the violations during a December compliance check, when a teenager working with police officers tried to buy alcohol using a driver’s license indicating he was under 21, according to Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering.

Hannah Covington