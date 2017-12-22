Minnetonka police are continuing to search for a man who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, and they say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jahon Douglas, 37, had a gun when he was seen abducting Nicole Smith, 37, outside her workplace about 4 p.m. near 10301 Bren Road, police said. That is the address for Minneapolis Mart and is located just northwest of where Hwys. 212 and 62 come together.

A witness who knew Smith saw the kidnapping and called police as Douglas fled in a 2001 gray or silver Pontiac Bonneville. The four-door has Minnesota license plates 947 WWM.

Minnetonka Police Capt. Shelley Petersen said police are looking at video surveillance of the area, along with squad car footage and Minnesota Department of Transportation Cameras. They are uncertain where Douglas may be headed, but two have a history of domestic abuse, she said.

“It’s an on-again, off-again relationship, but the families are very concerned for both of them,” she said. “Again, our sympathy goes out to the family, it’s such a difficult time, and all of our care and concern, and the families as well, is for both of those involved.”

Petersen said a weapon has not been recovered, and Douglas should continue to be considered armed.

2001 gray or silver Pontiac Bonneville involved in Minnetonka abduction.

“I would just like both of them located; their health and well-being would be our top concern,” Petersen said.

Anyone with information on Douglas, Smith and their locations are asked to call Minnetonka police at (952) 939-8500.

