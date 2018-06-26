Anyone in Minnesota can now buy state lottery tickets with a smartphone.

After an unpublicized test run of a few months, New York-based Jackpocket began in earnest on Tuesday selling all lottery games played in Minnesota.

Jackpocket is offering this service in one other state, New Hampshire, where the testing phase continues, said company CEO Peter Sullivan.

State law allows this kind of service to lottery players, and “we’ve had an open and great conversation with the Minnesota Lottery,” Sullivan said.

The test run in Minnesota helped “make sure the [state] lottery was comfortable” with the process, he said.

Players download the Jackpocket app and order their tickets, with the company charging a 7 percent fee for the service. Jackpocket limits daily purchases to $100, and scratch-off tickets are not offered.

Players must be in the state where they want to buy tickets, and GPS technology allows Jackpocket to confirm location, Sullivan said.

Upon ordering, players receive an e-mail that matches their identity to the ticket serial number, said Sullivan, who is in the Twin Cities for the formal launch. The e-mail also includes an image with the front and back of the ticket, Sullivan added.

Winners with a payout of $600 or less receive a credit on their Jackpocket account for the full amount. From there, transfers can be made to a bank account, or more lottery tickets can be purchased.

For payouts topping $600, Jackpocket’s website notes that “we will arrange to have the ticket delivered to you in a secure fashion so that you may claim your prize from the state lottery.”

Jackpocket has people working in the Twin Cities area making lottery ticket purchases with one specific retailer, Sullivan said. He declined to identify that seller.

The Minnesota Lottery made no announcement of Jackpocket’s presence in the state, choosing instead to issue a statement emphasizing that it is “working with these [type of] entities to protect the lottery and lottery players [and] does not authorize nor is it in any way affiliated with entities currently selling lottery tickets via the internet.”

In 2015, the Minnesota Lottery’s online sales of scratch-off tickets at gas pumps, through ATMs and online were halted by the Legislature after a short run.

Lawmakers who objected said lottery officials overstepped their bounds when they set up the electronic purchasing option without legislative approval.