The Twitter thread began like this:

“So, a shipment of crickets for the lizard arrived via FedEx today. It was my first time ordering bulk crickets off the Internet, and I naively assumed that they would be in like, a bag or some other contraption to facilitate easy transfer to another container. They were not.”

With that calm announcement, Washington Post writer Christopher Ingraham, who lives in Minnesota’s Red Lake County, began unfurling a droll, hilarious tale of what happened when those crickets escaped into his house, which is busy with children, cats, dogs and one very peeved wife, Briana.

“The cats were having what I can only imagine was the greatest day of their lives,” he writes in the thread’s 12th tweet.

Back in 2015, Ingraham infamously wrote a condescending news story about northwestern Minnesota that got a strong reaction from Minnesotans, to put it mildly. To make a long story short, he ended up moving his family to Red Lake Falls, and by all indications loves his new home.

“With the benefit of hindsight, this was a mistake,” Ingraham wrote of his cricket-box-opening.

Mistake it might have been, but his tweets immediately went viral, and many of the comments were equally hilarious.

The tale spread so rapidly that the Post asked Ingraham to write a story about it. He did, but it doesn’t have nearly the effect the actual tweet thread does. Here it is, just for laughs.

PAMELA MILLER