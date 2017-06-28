A 19-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with fatally shooting her boyfriend outside their home in northwestern Minnesota in what authorities say was a video stunt that went awry.

MonaLisa Perez was charged with second-degree manslaughter and remains held in a regional jail in Crookston in connection with the shooting Monday night in Halstad of 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz III.

Sheriff Jeremy Thornton said Wednesday morning that Perez, who is pregnant, will remain in jail and be connected by video to a Norman County court proceeding early Wednesday afternoon.

Ruiz held up a book and Perez pulled the trigger on a .50-caliber gun, trying to see whether the bullet would go through, according to the criminal complaint. County Attorney James Brue said there are "multiple videos" of the shooting, and they will not be released publicly at this time.

Ruiz's aunt told WDAY-TV that the shooting outside the couple's home on Hwy. 75 was part of a stunt they intended to post on YouTube.

However, Claudia Ruiz continued, her nephew was shot in the chest with the couple's 3-year-old daughter nearby.

MonaLisa Perez

"He had told me about that idea," the aunt told the TV station, and I said, 'Don't do it. Don't do it. Why are you going to use a gun? Why?"

She quoted him as replying, " 'Because we want more viewers. We want to get famous.' "

Perez has a YouTube channel with a few videos the couple have produced in hopes of finding fame. The most recent one went up the morning before the shooting. It's titled "Doing Scary Stunts at the Fair, Part I" and shows the couple attending a fair last Thursday. Ruiz and a young relative were featured enjoying various rides.

"Imagine when we have 300,000 subscribers," Perez says during the video.

Ruiz replies, "I told them, the bigger we get, I'll be throwing parties."

In Facebook comments roughly one hour before Ruiz was killed, the girlfriend wrote, "We are in the process of making Pedro a YouTube channel oh man is it going to be sweet! LOL." She added: "All the crazy stuff will on his channel and mine will be our family life!!!"

The comment string quickly turned to grief and anger, along with some sympathy for the girlfriend, about the circumstances surrounding Ruiz's death.