Gallery: Nicky Cody, of Hopkins, cried at the end of the NFC championship game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles broadcast on a theater screen at New Hope Cinema Grill on Sunday, January 21, 2018 in New Hope, Minn. She was emotional thinking about her elderly mother and how much she wanted to see a Vikings Super Bowl in her life.

Gallery: Doreen Sullivan of Crystal reacted as the Eagles continued to dominate during the NFC championship game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles broadcast on a theater screen at New Hope Cinema Grill on Sunday, January 21, 2018 in New Hope, Minn. "It's been a great season," she said optimistically.

Gallery: Jackie Johnson, of Robbinsdale, put her head on her husband Dean Johnson's shoulder during a disappointing final minutes of the game during the NFC championship game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles broadcast on a theater screen at New Hope Cinema Grill on Sunday, January 21, 2018 in New Hope, Minn.

Gallery: Lori Krouse, of Linwood, Cathy Lensing, of Andover, and Milayna Beadell, of Morristown, reacted as the Eagles scored their third touchdown during the NFC championship game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles broadcast on a theater screen at New Hope Cinema Grill on Sunday, January 21, 2018 in New Hope, Minn.

Gallery: Richard Holmes, foreground left, and Gavin Smith, right, reacted to a Eagles interception and run back of a Vikings pass for a first quarter touchdown. They were watching the game at Zorbaz with Rick and Kathy Kennedy, left, and Gavin's dad Quentin, right rear.

Gallery: Cyndi Flath reacted when the Eagles scored again in the fourth quarter while remaining to watch the game with her husband, Daniel, at Zorbaz.

Gallery: Gabbie Johnsons, 17, of Robbinsdale, closed her eyes during a play where the Vikings had the ball in the first half of the NFC championship game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles broadcast on a theater screen at New Hope Cinema Grill on Sunday, January 21, 2018 in New Hope, Minn. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER � renee.jones@startribune.com

Gallery: Gavin Smith reacted to an Eagles touchdown late in the second quarter while watching the game with his dad and friends at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes.

– The ending had that heartbreaking feeling that Minnesota Vikings fans have become accustomed to.

The team failed to pull off another miracle, or much of anything really, against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in the NFC Championship Game here.

The Vikings fell 38-7 in a rout that left fans wondering where their miracle-making team had gone. Not only would the Vikings not be the first team to play in a Super Bowl on their own turf, but now Minnesota would have to host the Eagles in their rematch of the 2005 Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.

Just one week after their euphoric, walk-off touchdown win over New Orleans, Vikings fans were greeting by neither Viking ship nor fire-breathing dragon. Instead, they were booed as they entered the field, largely lost in a sea of thrilled Eagles fans in green and white in their home stadium. Worse, many of them wore dog masks, an embrace of their underdog status in the previous game a week ago.

Glum Vikings fans who had come from out of town were on the concourses late in the game, trying to find their way out of the building.

“The experience outweighs the outcome,” said Braden Kirvida of St. Louis who met up with his sister Grace Kirvida of Minneapolis and their friends here for the game.

Gavin Smith and his dad, Quentin Smith, rear, reacted to a play in the second quarter.

His friend Joseph Winter was not seeing the silver lining. “I’ve never been more gutted in my life,” the 24-year-old Winter said. “That was not the team we’ve seen all year.”

John Holten of Golden Valley, who attends medical school in Philadelphia, wasn’t smiling, nor was his friend James Holm of Maplewood who had flown in for the game with a group of friends.

Holten said all his friends are Eagles fans. “I love the city of Philadelphia, but it’s a bad day,” he said glumly.

Holm added, “I didn’t expect it to be a blowout in this direction.”

But he said the friends enjoyed their time together and the season. “You want to see a win, but it’s been great,” he said.

The sadness was felt across Minnesota.

At New Hope Cinema Grill, Cathy Lensing of Andover watched in disappointment as the game ended on the big screen TV.

“This should never have happened. It should have been a lot closer,” she said. “We’re just in shock.”

Her husband, Jeff Lensing, added that the result was a letdown, especially with Minnesota hosting the Super Bowl.

“It felt like a magical year,” he said. “We got sucked in that everything we wanted could come true. That would have been truly magical.”

But, he added, he’s already thinking about the next season and feeling optimistic for next year.

His wife added that this season brought their family and the entire community together in Minnesota, and even did something perhaps unthinkable: It united Vikings and Packers fans, with their Wisconsin family members cheering for Minnesota this week.

“You could feel that energy,” Cathy Lensing said. “It’s awesome to be part of that.”

All day, Craig Hotvedt had a nervous feeling in the pit of his stomach waiting for the game. In church Sunday, he counted three mentions of praying for the Vikings by the minister.

Later, at Travail Kitchen & Amusements in Robbinsdale for a private gameday party, he watched the big screen TV nervously as his wife, Cynthia, drank a special purple punch for the party.

“I don’t want to get my hopes up,” Craig Hotvedt said. “I’ve been disappointed too many times. I felt like Charlie Brown all day. Am I going to fall for it again?”

That was the typical apprehensive Minnesota fan response at bars and restaurants in the Twin Cities on Sunday. After the Eagles’ third touchdown, the crowd of more than 75 people at the Robbinsdale restaurant groaned and sat in silence.

By the third quarter, James Winberg was shaking his head when his brother texted him his reaction: “It hurts.”

Not for Winberg. “It’s what we expect,” said Winberg, who owns Travail and is a lifelong Vikings fan and a season-ticket holder. “Our defense is playing the worst game of the year.”

While last week’s game brought some hope, “it doesn’t matter unless we finish,” he said. “We’ve never been able to win the big one. It’s not about a curse; it’s about being ready.”

The crowd at the Robbinsdale restaurant started to thin out long before the game ended, as fans left in frustration.

Even with a loss, Winberg said he will continue to be a Vikings fan, with the standard rule: “I’ll still have the same expectations — never too high, never too low.”

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.