Minnesota United’s plans to announce its naming rights partner for its new soccer-specific stadium got an unexpected surprise Monday when Allianz Life posted this message on Twitter:

“Soccer fans? You betcha! Allianz Field is the new home of Minnesota United FC soccer! #MNFUC,’’ followed by a link that initially took Twitter users to a Minnesota United video of the planned new stadium.

The tweet has since been deleted.

The team is planning a news conference for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at its offices in Golden Valley. Reached for a comment on the tweet, United spokesman Eric Durkee reiterated the news conference plans and said via email, “We will have comments then.’’

Work is underway at the site of the $150 million stadium, which is expected to open for the Loons’ 2019 season in Major League Soccer. The team is playing this season and next season at TCF Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota.

The privately financed stadium is expected to have a capacity of 19,916.

Paul Klauda