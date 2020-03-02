– Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino scored twice in Sunday’s season opener at Portland, a 3-1 victory over the Timbers that also leaves newcomer Luis Amarilla only 24 goals away from his audacious prediction.

All four goals all came in the second half and Molino scored his second of the night and Amarilla the first of his MLS career just two minutes within each other after Portland had tied the game.

The two teams exchanged goals — Molino’s first of the night and Diego Valeri’s equalizer on a penalty kick moments later — in the second half’s first 10 minutes before United distanced themselves and won at Providence Park for the first time in its four MLS seasons.

United veteran midfielder Ethan Finlay helped create all three of his team’s goals.

He created the go-ahead eventual winner when he sent a crossing pass from the right side into the six-yard box that Amarilla headed past Timbers keeper Steve Clark in the 76th minute.

It’s the first of 25 he said he would score here in his rookie MLS season.

“I expect him to score those 25 goals that he say so,” Loons captain Ozzie Alonso said in the week leading to Sunday’s game. “He score 30, that’s better for us. But 25 is good, too.”

In the 78th minute, Finlay kicked the ball over his head and away out from a collection of Portland players. Molino was positioned perfectly behind Finlay and volleyed the ball past Clark for a sudden two-goal lead.

United Molino’s perseverance resulted in the game’s first game, in the 51st minute when Finlay’s crossing pass from the right side went through teammate Robin Lod as Timbers keeper Steve Clark came out to play the ball.

Molino outplayed him for the ball and scored into an open goal after Portland had most of the first half’s run of play.

United’s 1-0 lead didn’t last long, though.

The 2019 MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara was call for taking down Portland striker Felipe Mora at the corner of the penalty box. Timbers captain Diego Valeri took the penalty kick and shot right while United goalkeeper Tyler Miller guessed the other way in his United debut.

Valeri’s goal came in the 55th minute, just four minutes after Molino’s first goal.

As United veteran midfielder and captain Ozzie Alonso predicted during the week, the always festive and engaged Providence Park audience booed during United’s pregame introductions.

Not at the Loons themselves, but a special one aimed when Alonso introduced because of his history there after he played 10 seasons for rival Seattle.

“I get used to it,” Alonso said. “I play 10 times in Portland. It’s not going to be anything different. I don’t care what they say if they boo me.”

Timbers fans booed again when Alonso received a yellow card in the 31st minute, which teammate Romain Metanire followed with one of his own six minutes later.

Portland controlled much of the first half’s play but attacker Felipe Mora’s two strikes from distance each missed the goal and midfielder Sebastian Blanco’s shot in the 22nd minute missed, too, to the left.