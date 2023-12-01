Minnesota United has signed outside back DJ Taylor to a two-year contract with a club option for 2026.

Taylor, 26, signed with the club as a free agent in February 2021. Before that, he played four seasons with former USL Championship team North Carolina FC after he started his pro career playing Spain.

He started 29 of 30 games he played last season, which was his third in MLS and Minnesota after he played 26 in 2022 and eight in 2021.

His signing is the first major personnel move the club has made since hiring new Chief Soccer Offer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad, who is still is under contract with Barnsley FC in England's third division and hasn't yet started with the Loons full time. He is being consulted on all sporting matters.

The Loons will announce their end-of-season roster moves Friday afternoon to start a busy December that includes decisions on player options and the college draft.