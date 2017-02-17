Perhaps the most popular off-season question about Minnesota United — what are the new kits going to look like? — was finally answered Friday evening when the team showed off its new look for its inaugural Major League Soccer season.

Players showed off kits featuring gray with a light blue stripe across the chest and the familiar bullseye of Target, which formed a partnership with the club.

The team held the unveiling at The Machine Shop in Minneapolis.

Interest in the new threads was such that images of them were leaked on the internet on Thursday.

The Loons play their first match on March 3 at Portland. The home-opener is March 12 against expansion side Atlanta United FC at TCF Bank Stadium.