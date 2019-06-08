You know what they say about soccer’s goal scorers, don’t you?

They score goals, that is, until when they don’t.

Minnesota United remains aimed at the playoffs with the season’s midway point approaching, but it has allowed one more goal (24) than it has scored (23). Darwin Quintero, its top scorer a year ago, hasn’t scored one since an April 19 game at Toronto. Four of his five goals this season have come on penalty kicks. United has one multiple-goal game since that Toronto match.

Striker Angelo Rodriguez has scored four goals, but his last ticked through his legs — and barely at that — in a 1-0 victory over D.C. United on April 28.

Philadelphia blocked 15 of United’s 29 shots — a franchise record by seven shots — in the Loons’ 3-2 loss last Sunday at Allianz Field.

“We’ve created chances,” Rodriguez said in Spanish through an interpreter. “Now if that wasn’t the case, then I would be worried … You always feel, let’s say, sad when you can’t score [because] you’re not helping the team get results. But I think in that game, I’m doing things well and the goal will open up again.”

United went back to work in training sessions this past week, focusing specifically on finishing drills.

“We’ve put a lot of hard work in and around the goal,” United coach Adrian Heath said. “I know what it’s like. I’ve been through barren spells in my own career. As a goal scorer, you just have to make sure you get in the right spots, keep getting where you know it might land. Hopefully, you get a break and you get on a run. That happens. They normally come in bunches. Our forward players have to believe the next game is going to be the game.”

United will play Saturday at Colorado without Romain Metanire, Jan Gregus, Rasmus Schuller and Kevin Molino. All are gone to play with their national teams.

Replacing Jan

Quintero will be United’s designated free-kick specialist while Gregus is away playing for his Slovakia national team.

“We have weapons. We have good size,” Heath said. “We have athletes in there who can attack the ball. We have to make sure we put the ball in the right space and we haven’t done that consistently enough.”

Veteran defenders Eric Miller and Lawrence Olum, as well as recalled midfielder Collin Martin, are among players Heath likely will call upon without those four players on national-team duty. Miller played two seasons for Colorado before United traded Sam Nicholson for him in May 2018.