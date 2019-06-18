6 p.m. at Houston Dynamo • no TV/radio; streaming on ESPN Plus

Loons to face reigning Cup champions

Preview: Minnesota United is making its second trip to the round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup after a 4-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Opponent Houston Dynamo, after a 3-2 victory over Austin Bold FC, is making its fifth consecutive appearance in the round. The U.S. Open Cup pits all levels of U.S. soccer against each other. The 2019 edition is the tournament’s 106th edition. The Dynamo are the reigning champs, winning prize money and an automatic spot in the CONCACAF Champions League last year.

The matchup: United and Houston met last year in the same round, with the Dynamo getting a 1-0 victory. However, the last time the two teams met in MLS play on May 25, the Loons came out on top 1-0 at Allianz Field.

