Atlanta United FC only needed three minutes to put away its first goal against fellow first-year expansion squad Minnesota United FC.

The Loons’ inaugural Major League Soccer home opener didn’t improve much from there, as the home team fell 6-1 to Atlanta on Sunday at cold, snowy TCF Bank Stadium.

The announced attendance was 35,043.

Atlanta forward and designated player Josef Martinez started off the scoring with his third minute strike and would end the match with a hat trick, scoring in the 27th and 75th minute as well. His teammate and fellow designated player, midfielder Miguel Almiron, scored a brace with goals in the 13th and 52nd minutes. Second-half substitute forward Jacob Peterson put away a stoppage time goal to cap off Atlanta’s romp.

United midfielder Kevin Molino notched the Loons’ only score, converting a penalty kick in the 30th minute.

Loons goalkeeper John Alvbage was taken off the field on a stretcher and carted away with his left leg strapped down after a collision in the 84th minute.

United has lost its first two matches by a combined 11-2 score line.

