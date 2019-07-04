In a match Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath dubbed the most important of the season thus far, the Loons delivered handedly to make it two straight wins in the middle of their playoff push.

United picked up another three points in the standings, downing the previously red-hot Earthquakes 3-1 at Allianz Field on Wednesday.

The Loons were led by Darwin Quintero, Michael Boxall and Kevin Molino, all of whom scored a goal in the victory. Molino put an exclamation point on the match with his score in stoppage time to earn them the final two-goal lead.

With the win, the Loons have defeated San Jose in both their meetings in 2019. Previously, they won 3-0 on the road on March 9.

The Earthquakes came into Wednesday having lost just one of their last 11 games, riding reigning MLS Player of the Week Valeri “Vako” Qazaishvii’s recent goal-scoring streak. The last time the Earthquakes lost an MLS match was on May 11. None of that mattered Wednesday.

“I have every faith that we can play anybody in this league,” Heath said earlier in the week during training.

The Loons scored in the fifth minute to take an early lead, and it came from a likely source. Despite picking up two assists in the 7-1 win against FC Cincinnati, Quintero was unhappy he didn’t get into the scoring action that day.

Quintero didn’t take long into the match to pick up his first MLS goal since April 19. Ethan Finlay’s cross connected with Quintero, whose shot bounced into the back of the net after deflecting off San Jose goalkeeper Daniel Vega. Miguel Ibarra was also credited with the assist.

United had plenty of other opportunities throughout the first half, including off set pieces, an area Heath has pointed to as a strength the past few weeks.

However, it was San Jose who used a free kick during stoppage time of the first half to its advantage. After a few deflections, Tommy Thompson was credited with the goal as the Earthquakes tied it up heading into the break.

But the Loons kept up with the quick-scoring theme to begin the second half. Boxall’s pass was deflected off a San Jose defender only for the ball to squirt in front of him. While Vega tried to come up and scoop the ball, Boxall got to it to net his first MLS goal of the season.

With the Earthquakes attempting to make a run to tie the score again, United goalkeeper Vito Mannone picked up a multiple saves, finishing with six on the night.

While San Jose knocked on the door a few times to find that game-tying goal, Molino slammed the door on any comeback effort in stoppage time to take a 3-1 lead. It’s the second straight match Molino scored for United since coming back from international duty.

The Loons travel next to Montreal for a road match at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

“As a coach, all you try and do is give players confidence, keep believing in what they’re doing,” Heath said. “The one thing I do know is there’s nothing like winning games for everybody for the group.”