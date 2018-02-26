If the Minnesota Twins keep this up, they might have to change their team color to purple.

The team announced Monday the second annual Prince Night at Target Field will take place Friday, June 8, in a game against the California Angels. The Twins also will sell official co-branded Prince merchandise beginning on opening day, through a new partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group's brand management company and licensing partner for the late musician.

Last season's Prince night was extremely popular, involving the giveaway of 10,000 umbrellas created for the occasion featuring Prince in his Purple Rain regalia with his motorcycle. Some of those umbrellas are listed on eBay for more than $100.

The once-in-lifetime global megastar and hometown boy died unexpectedly in April 2016 at age 56, of an accidental Fentanyl overdose at Paisley Park.

The Twins will sell the new, unique co-branded Prince merchandise only at their clubhouse store at Target Field. Items will include clothing, pins, patches, baseball and other items beginning April 5 at the home opener.

Additional, unique Twins-Prince merchandise will go on sale on Prince night, which will also include a giveaway.

The first 10,000 fans through the gates that night will receive inflatable Prince guitars — the purple one in the shape of his glyph, like the one he played during the Super Bowl halftime show.

After the seventh inning stretch, fans with the guitars will remain standing and illuminate them for a special remembrance, the Twins said.

Fans who purchase a Prince Theme Night package will receive a purple Prince-Twins baseball cap with the glyph symbol on the front and the Twins logo on the side. The packages range from $26 (plus fees) for a spot in the home run porch to $81 (plus fees) for a home plate mid-level box seat.

"Along with our fans, we look forward to celebrating the legacy of a man who brought an international spotlight to our great city," team CEO Dave St. Peter said.

The remainder of the Twins 2018 theme night schedule will be released on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Rochelle Olson • 612-673-1747

Twitter: @rochelleolson