Minnesota traffic fatalities were up 6 percent in 2018 even though state totals continue to trend down over a five-year period, according to the Department of Public Safety’s annual crash report released Friday.

There were 381 road deaths last year, up from 358 deaths in 2017. On an average day last year, one person was killed and 76 were injured in traffic accidents. The report estimated the average daily cost to the state at just under $5 million.

Despite the uptick, the five-year traffic fatality average is down 4 percent. From 2009 to 2013, Minnesota saw an average of 396 deaths per year. From 2014 to 2018, that average decreased to 381 deaths annually.

Heading into the busy Labor Day weekend, 2019’s numbers are ahead of the 2018 pace. There have been 223 traffic deaths so far this year, compared with 218 at this time last year. Unbelted motorists account for the most deaths, with 41. The number of pedestrian deaths has jumped from 18 at this time last year to 25 so far this year.

The Public Safety Department’s crash facts summary is a compilation of data from law enforcement agencies that identifies how, why and where crashes occurred as well as who was involved. The report aims to inform future safety initiatives intended to improve safety and change driver behavior.

The ultimate goal is zero traffic deaths. “We can’t reach that goal through enforcement alone,” said Mike Hanson, director of the department’s Office of Traffic Safety.

Hanson called on drivers to do their part.

“That means always buckling up, driving hands-free and putting the distractions away, always lining up a sober ride and driving the speed limit or according to the conditions of the road,” he said.

Minnesota made a big change to the rules of the road on Aug. 1 when the hands-free law cellphone law took effect, barring drivers from holding phones or electronic devices. The law previously had banned texting behind the wheel.

The first offense for breaking the hands-free law will cost the driver $50, with subsequent violations costing $275. Court costs can be added.

In 2018, the top four causes of traffic deaths in Minnesota remained the same: speeding (113), failure to wear a seat belt (96), impaired driving (84) and distracted driving (29).

Most of those who died, 258, were motorists. There were 58 motorcycle and 45 pedestrian fatalities. Nine all-terrain vehicle riders died as did seven bicyclists, one commercial bus driver and three on other kinds of vehicles.

Of the fatalities, 123 involved drinking — defined as any evidence of alcohol detected in a driver, pedestrian or bicyclist.

There were 84 drunken-driving fatalities, defined as involving a driver with a blood alcohol content of .08% or above. That’s the most such fatalities since 2015, when there were 95.

The report said 26,414 people were caught driving under the influence. One in seven Minnesota drivers has a conviction for driving while under the influence, the study said.

Overall in 2018, there were 79,215 traffic crashes involving 146,107 motor vehicles and 172,908 people. In addition to those killed, 27,877 were injured.

Also Friday, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety announced that red-light running fatalities hit a 10-year high nationally in 2017. The foundation reported 939 deaths that year in the United States from running red lights, an increase of 28 percent since 2012.

About half of those who died in red-light running crashes were passengers or people in other vehicles, and about 5 percent were pedestrians or bicyclists. Some 35 percent were the drivers who ran the light.

The foundation urged drivers to reduce red light crashes by hovering a foot over the brake pedal when preparing to enter an intersection, and taking a moment to make sure the intersection has cleared when the light turns green. In Minnesota, many traffic lights have a numeric countdown to indicate when a light will change from green to yellow.