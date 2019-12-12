Minnesota is taking its first steps to plan for a more age-friendly society.

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday called for the formation of a broad-based effort that will involve nine state agencies, tribal leaders, local governments, nonprofits, businesses and private citizens to address the unprecedented demographic shift unfolding in the state.

Minnesota has among the highest life expectancies in the nation. Sometime in the coming year, the state is expected to cross a demographic threshold in which there will be more people 65 and older than school-aged children.

The oldest baby boomers are about 73 now, and adjusting to the inevitable aging of this massive generation will affect all aspects of life: housing, transportation, health care, financial security, employment and the need for social services.

“This work cannot be accomplished by any one state agency,” Walz said in the executive order, “but instead must be a collective effort that requires coordination, collaboration, innovation and focus across state agencies.”

The Governor’s Council on an Age-Friendly Minnesota likely will be formed during the first few months of next year. Its purpose will be to develop a comprehensive plan for the state and suggest policies for lawmakers to discuss during the 2021 session.

The council will include representatives from the Minnesota Board on Aging, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, the Department of Human Services, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs and the Metropolitan Council.

“Minnesota has been doing a lot of good work across many different agencies, but we haven’t had the mechanism to pull it together and prioritize it across the board,” said Kari Benson, executive director of the Minnesota Board on Aging. “That’s key. We need to connect that work and really raise the profile.”

The order was signed as part of a summit sponsored by the Minnesota Leadership Council on Aging, which has been pushing the state to establish a framework that incorporates a broad vision while allowing cities and counties the flexibility to respond to specifics of their communities.

The order puts Minnesota on a path to follow a five-year process with guidelines set out by the World Health Organization and AARP to help municipalities and states help address issues ranging from ageism in health care and the workplace to creating walkable communities and suitable housing options.

Several Minnesota communities have received the “age-friendly” designation from AARP, including Minneapolis, Maple Grove, Northfield, Alexandria and Hennepin County. They have joined a network of more than 400 communities and eight states sharing best practices and working under guidelines set out by the World Health Organization.

“It’s not a certificate of achievement — it’s a commitment to work going forward,” said Will Phillips, the director of AARP Minnesota about the program. “States can do a lot to knock down barriers.”

Walz told those gathered for the Minnesota Leadership Council on Aging summit that while creating the council is a first step, he believes the work should lead to more substantial — and lasting — policy changes.

While fiscal prudence is important, he said “a budget is a moral reflection of our values.”

“This is a universally shared value,” Waltz said. “It’s a universally understood point that our state is so much better socially and economically if we get this right. It’s that old adage, you can pay on the front end or you can pay on the back end.”